Optum's leadership shakeup: 5 moves to know

Here are five moves from former or current Optum executives since July 12:

1. Former Optum vice president of revenue cycle operations Christopher Fontes has been named Northern California executive director of revenue cycle of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

2. Simon Nazarian was named executive vice president and chief digital and technology officer of Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope after serving the past four years as a CIO at Optum Health.

3. Mark Flakne has been tapped as CFO of Included Health, a healthcare services company, after serving as CFO for Optum Health.

4. Optum Health has named Lindsay Jubelt as its new chief clinical officer after serving as chief medical officer at Mass General Brigham Health Plan.

5. Optum has named Benjamin Shobert senior vice president of clinical data. Previously, Mr. Shobert was chief alliance officer at Microsoft.