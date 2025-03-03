NYC Health + Hospitals taps new medical director of ambulatory care

Michelle Soto, MD, has been appointed as medical director of ambulator care at NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx in New York City.

According to a Feb. 20 NYC Health + Hospitals news release, Dr. Soto will oversee North Central Bronx's outpatient clinics, including pediatric, women's health, primary care and surgical specialties.

Dr. Soto has served as a physician within the system for 20 years. She earned her medical degree from the State University of New York Downstate in Brooklyn in 2001 and went on to complete her internal medicine residency at Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx. She worked at various primary care practices before returning to NYC Health + Hospitals and working at several of their branches, where she spearheaded treatment for chronically ill mental health patients.

In 2020, Dr. Soto was promoted to chief of ambulatory care and also served as the health equity officer at South Brooklyn (N.Y.) Health.