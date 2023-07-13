Number of private practice physicians plunges

The proportion of self-employed physicians fell by 9 percentage points between 2012 and 2022, according to a survey conducted by the American Medical Association shared with Becker's on July 12.
This information is based on data that was collected between 2012 and 2022 by the AMA.
Here are three more things to know:
- The share of self-employed physicians went from 53.2 to 44 percent in that time period.
- During that same period, the number of employed physicians went from 41.8 to 49.7 percent.
- The share of physicians under the age of 45 who were self-employed fell by 13 percentage points — from 44.3 to 31.7 percent