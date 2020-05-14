North Carolina eye, ENT practice hiring ASC director

Charlotte (N.C.) Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates is looking to hire a director to oversee SouthPark Surgery Center in Charlotte.

The clinician group is looking to hire a person with at least five years of experience in an outpatient surgical setting or a person with a master's degree in health administration, nursing leadership, business administration or business management.

The candidate must also have operational management experience, leadership ability and experience managing and allocating organizational resources.

View the full listing here.

