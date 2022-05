Jamie Arnold, CFO of NextGen Healthcare, an ASC-focused tech company, has received a lifetime achievement award from the Orange County Business Journal.

Mr. Arnold was presented with the award May 5 during the Orange County Business Journal's annual CFO of the Year Awards Dinner & Gala on May 5, according to a May 6 news release.

Mr. Arnold oversees a remote workforce of more than 200 people and has been a leader at NextGen since 2016.