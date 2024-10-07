Meet CEOs, CFOs of the 5 biggest ASC chains

Here are the CEO and CFOs of the five biggest ASC chains:

United Surgical Partners International (Dallas)

Brett Brodnax. President and CEO. Mr. Brodnax joined USPI in 1999. He has held various leadership positions, including senior vice president, executive vice president and chief development officer. Before USPI, Mr. Brodnax worked as assistant vice president at Baylor Scott & White Health in Dallas, Texas.

Patrick Roberts. CFO. Mr. Roberts was appointed CFO of USPI in April 2024. Before joining USPI, he was senior director on the corporate development team of Tenet Healthcare, USPI's parent company. He also previously served as CFO and vice president of strategic partnerships at Baylor Healthcare System, overseeing the health system's joint venture portfolio.

SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.)

Jason Straus. CEO. CEO. Mr. Straus has been with SCA Health for over 15 years, beginning his career as an analyst. Most recently, he served as the company’s president. Before joining SCA Health, he was the director of revenue reporting at HealthSouth (now Encompass Health), covering the inpatient, outpatient, and surgery divisions.

Leslie Wachsman. CFO. Ms. Wachsman has been CFO since 2019, following her role as group vice president of finance. Prior to joining SCA Health, she worked as vice president of finance at CVS Health for eight years.

AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.)

Jeff Snodgrass. President and CEO. Mr. Snodgrass became CEO in November 2020. He had been with AmSurg since September 2020, having previously served as president and CEO of Fresenius Vascular Care & National Cardiology Partners from April 2013 to September 2020.

Sarah Belmont. CFO. Ms. Belmont joined AmSurg in 2021, bringing two decades of experience in corporate finance. She previously served as senior vice president of financial planning and analysis at Brookdale Senior Living.

HCA Healthcare (Nashville)

Samuel Hazen. CEO. Mr. Hazen was appointed CEO in 2019. Prior to this role, he served as president and COO of HCA Healthcare. Mr. Hazen also served as president of HCA Healthcare's Western group. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Federation of American Hospitals and the HCA Healthcare Foundation.

William Rutherford. Executive Vice President and CFO: Mr. Rutherford was named CFO in 2014. He assumed the role after serving as COO of HCA's Physician Services Group.

Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.)

Eric Evans. CEO. Mr. Evans was appointed CEO in 2020. Prior to this role, he was the executive vice president and COO since 2019 of Surgery Partners. Earlier in his career, Mr. Evans held multiple positions at Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, including CEO of Lake Pointe (Texas) Health Network.

Dave Doherty. Executive Vice President and CFO. Mr. Doherty was appointed CFO in February 2022. Previously, he spent 15 years in various leadership roles at Aetna, including leading its internal audit organization.