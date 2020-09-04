Meet AmSurg's new president: 3 quick facts

Jeff Snodgrass was tapped to serve as president of Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg, one of the country's largest ASC operators and the ambulatory division of Envision Healthcare.

Three things to know about Mr. Snodgrass:

1. Mr. Snodgrass most recently served as president and CEO of Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiology Partners, guiding the vascular and cardiology outpatient, interventional and surgical business units at Fresenius Medical Care North America.

2. His experience also includes serving as CFO at inVentiv Health, where he supported the integration and creation of a global contract research organization.

3. Mr. Snodgrass worked at Merck for 17 years, most recently as vice president of finance for the research and development business.

