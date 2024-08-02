Meet America's 4 female healthcare billionaires

There are four women in the U.S. with net worths of more than $1 billion who earned their fortune in healthcare, according to the Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires rankings.

Here is what to know about each of the women:

Name: Ronda Stryker

• Net worth: $7.7 billion

• Affiliated entity: Stryker (Medical equipment)

• Global ranking: 354

Name: Pat Stryker

• Net worth: $3.7 billion

• Affiliated entity: Stryker

• Global ranking: 885

Name: Alice Schwartz

• Net worth: $2.4 billion

• Affiliated entity: Bio-Rad Laboratories (Pharmaceuticals)

• Global ranking: 1,371

Name: Amy Wyss

• Net worth: $2 billion

• Affiliated entity: Synthes (Medical equipment)

• Global ranking: 1,641

Note: Live net worth data collected Aug. 2.