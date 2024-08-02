Meet America's 4 female healthcare billionaires

There are four women in the U.S. with net worths of more than $1 billion who earned their fortune in healthcare, according to the Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires rankings.
Here is what to know about each of the women:
Name: Ronda Stryker
• Net worth: $7.7 billion
• Affiliated entity: Stryker (Medical equipment)
• Global ranking: 354
Name: Pat Stryker
• Net worth: $3.7 billion
• Affiliated entity: Stryker
• Global ranking: 885
Name: Alice Schwartz
• Net worth: $2.4 billion
• Affiliated entity: Bio-Rad Laboratories (Pharmaceuticals)
• Global ranking: 1,371
Name: Amy Wyss
• Net worth: $2 billion
• Affiliated entity: Synthes (Medical equipment)
• Global ranking: 1,641
Note: Live net worth data collected Aug. 2.