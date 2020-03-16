Massachusetts directs hospitals to postpone all elective surgeries

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on March 15 directed hospitals to postpone elective surgeries so they can free up space for COVID-19 patients, The Boston Globe reports.

To help the healthcare system manage and prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the governor also took these measures:

1. Agreed to order commercial health insurers to allow patients to receive telehealth services

2. Prohibited visitors to assisted living residences

3. Authorized licensed pharmacies to make hand sanitizer and sell it over the counter

Click here for more information on how Massachusetts is handling the novel coronavirus.

