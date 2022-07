Forty-three percent of physicians would recommend their child pursue a career in medicine, according to Medical Economics' "2022 Physician Report" released June 16.

More than 1,000 physicians were surveyed for the report.

Here's the percentages of physicians who would or wouldn't recommend their children pursue a career in medicine:

Would recommend: 43 percent

Wouldn't recommend: 29 percent

Not sure: 27 percent

Prefer not to answer: 1 percent