How one Johns Hopkins ASC has patients 'raving' after migrating from hospital

After Lutherville, Md.-based Green Spring Station of Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center added outpatient service lines, patients who had previously received hospital-based procedures were impressed with the efficiency and service.

Samantha Bell, the center's post-anesthesia care unit nurse manager, spoke with Becker's ASC Review on how her staff excelled in patient care when adding electrophysiology and total joint procedures.

Question: What are you most proud of in the past year?

Samantha Bell: I would say that I'm most proud of my team. I could not do any of this without them. I think it's one thing to say you're going to bring in a service line, or you're going to do something to achieve the goals of the ASC. Unless you have the support of your staff, you really can't do anything.

I'm the most proud of their flexibility and their willingness to take on something new and be enthusiastic about it. They worked hard to provide excellent patient care. We've had a lot of patients in both services that have had procedures done in the hospital setting and then came to an ASC. They just always rave about the staff at the ASC and what a wonderful experience they've had.

To think that you can give such quality care in such a short period of time compared to the amount of time they're spending with a patient in a hospital setting and be able to reach that high level of care is something I'm proud of.

As a manager, this was an awesome learning experience. I feel honored and proud to work with these surgeons. It really says a lot about what teamwork can do for the greater good. We're here for the patients. It's just amazing to watch everything sort of unfold and become so incredibly successful, especially in a short period of time.