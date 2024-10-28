How much debt are medical residents anticipating?

Approximately 47% of U.S. medical residents anticipate graduating with more than $200,000 in debt, according to Medscape's 2024 "Residents Lifestyle & Happiness Report," published Oct. 18.

For the report, Medscape surveyed 592 U.S. medical residents across more than 29 specialties between March 25 and June 4.

Here’s the breakdown of anticipated debt levels for surveyed medical residents upon graduation: