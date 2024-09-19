How consolidation is impacting employed vs. independent physicians

Patsy Newitt  

More than half of independent physicians said mergers and acquisitions have negatively affected their job satisfaction, according to a recent Physicians Foundation survey

The 2024 Survey of America's Current and Future Physicians surveyed 1,723 physicians, residents and medical students between June 17 and July 16, 2024. 

Here are the percentages of physicians who indicated that a merger or acquisition negatively affected aspects of their job:

 

Employed 

Independent

Healthcare costs for patients

26%

45%

Independent medical judgment by physicians

31%

47%

Physician job satisfaction

47%

59%

