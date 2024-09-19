How consolidation is impacting employed vs. independent physicians

More than half of independent physicians said mergers and acquisitions have negatively affected their job satisfaction, according to a recent Physicians Foundation survey.
The 2024 Survey of America's Current and Future Physicians surveyed 1,723 physicians, residents and medical students between June 17 and July 16, 2024.
Here are the percentages of physicians who indicated that a merger or acquisition negatively affected aspects of their job:
|
Employed
|
Independent
|
Healthcare costs for patients
|
26%
|
45%
|
Independent medical judgment by physicians
|
31%
|
47%
|
Physician job satisfaction
|
47%
|
59%