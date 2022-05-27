How Alex Bateman handles being chief development officer of 2 companies

Alex Bateman serves as chief development officer of Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics and United Musculoskeletal Partners.

Mr. Bateman will serve on the panel "Private Equity in Orthopedics: Big Trends and Opportunities" at Becker's 19th Annual Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference.

Question: What issues are you spending most of your time on today?

Alex Bateman: In terms of my role at United Musculoskeletal Partners, the main issue I am spending most of my time on is expanding the leadership team to service the large-group integrations. For my role at Resurgens Orthopaedics, it's balancing ancillary expansion to meet community demands with staffing shortages.

Q: What are your top challenges and how will they change over the next 12 months?

AB: As I stated previously, at Resurgens Orthopaedics, my biggest challenge is recruiting staff in a competitive market. My leading challenge at the United Musculoskeletal Partners is executing a robust pipeline to grow and add value. Unfortunately, we don’t expect that to change much next year.

Q: How are you thinking about investments and growth in the next two years?

AB: I think about this as a three-prong approach. At United Musculoskeletal Partners, 1. partnership and capital, 2. talent and technology to support growth, and 3. develop market-specific VBC programs for their groups. For Resurgens Orthopaedics, 1. new clinic expansions, 2. new physician and APP recruitment, and 3. expansion of ASC capabilities.

Q: What are you most excited about right now?

AB: At United Musculoskeletal Partners, I am most excited about the opportunity ahead of us and around this business of independent physicians-created orthopedic enterprises. At Resurgens Orthopaedics, I am excited about how supportive and enthusiastic the physicians are about executing the plan to grow in and beyond.