Highest-paid healthcare CEOs in the Nashville area — HCA chief is No. 1

Nashville Business Journal ranked the CEOs of public companies in the Nashville, Tenn., area based on 2019 compensation, and three healthcare executives were named among the top earners.

Nashville's highest-paid healthcare CEOs:

1. Samuel Hazen (HCA Healthcare)

Total 2019 compensation: $26.8 million

2. Wayne Smith (Community Health Systems)

Total 2019 compensation: $8.1 million

3. Debra Osteen (Acadia Healthcare Co.)

Total 2019 compensation: $7.7 million

When compared to non-healthcare CEOs, Mr. Smith and Ms. Osteen were the No. 4 and No.5 highest-compensated executives, respectively.

