Here's what ASC leaders love most about their jobs

Seven ASC leaders joined Becker's to discuss what they love most about their ASC jobs.

Question: What do you love the most about your job?

Editor's note: These responses were edited lightly for clarity and length.

Celia Smith, BSN, RN. Administrator and Director of Nursing at the Center for Surgery & Advanced Therapeutics (Spring, Texas): I value my team. The team's motivation, initiative and drive has been pivotal to achieving our organization's goals.

Sandy Berreth, RN. Administrator of Foothill Surgery Center Sansum Clinic (Santa Barbara, Calif.): The job is hard and never-ending. The staff are what bring joy and sorrow, and the patient's the same.

Michael Grant. Administrator of Surgery Center of Amarillo (Texas):

Co-workers: We have phenomenal staff at our facility from the business office to the operating room to pre-op and recovery. We have really tried to focus on hiring the best of the best and just genuinely positive, uplifting people and it makes work fun. There are definitely still some long and challenging days like any place, but I am always amazed by the work ethic and attitude of all of our staff. Working with them each day is definitely the best part of my job. Physician owners: We are a physician-owned ASC, and our 12 physician owners are not only great physicians but even better people. They truly care about all of their patients and care about our staff and their well-being. I love being part of a team that isn't afraid to work hard but have fun while doing it.

Mark Spina. Administrator of North Queens Surgical Center (New York City): I love the ability to work with clinical staff that care deeply about providing quality patient care for all patients. Every day is a new adventure in running an ASC. Keeping the center on the right path from a clinical, work environment and financial perspective is always a matter of juggling a number of balls in the air at the same time.

Brenda Carter. Administrator of Wilmington (N.C.) Surgcare: For me, I find the most fun in my role in the connections with physicians, staff, vendors and patients. Managing the efficiency and success in our ASC means that we are doing the right things to ensure that we are here to take care of future patients. That is a huge pride point for me. It is a joy in the stewardship for the care of my community.

Andres Duran. Healthcare Consultant (Texas): Taking care of patients and providing them with the best care possible.

Crystal Aigner, BSN, RN. Administrator of Surgical Suites of Coastal Virginia (Williamsburg, Va.): My two favorite things about being a facility administrator are staff and patient-related. I enjoy being able to support and encourage our team. I am also grateful to be able to provide an environment where our team can take care of patients proudly, as we would our own families.