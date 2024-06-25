HCA exec pay in the last 5 years

The three highest-paid executives of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare saw a rise in both base salary and total compensation.

Here is what the four highest-paid HCA executives earned since 2019:

Samuel Hazen, CEO. Mr. Hazen was appointed CEO on Jan. 1, 2019, after serving as president and COO since 2016.

2023: $21,315,984 (Base salary of $1,512,222)

2022: $14,637,726 (Base salary of $1,509,751)

2021: $20,635,260 (Base salary of $1,480,148)

2020: $30,397,771 (Base salary of $1,342,115)

2019: $26,788,251 (Base salary of $1,425,000)

William Rutherford, executive vice president and CFO. Mr. Rutherford joined HCA in 1986 as a staff auditor.

2023: $7,763,050 (Base salary of $1,512,222)

2022: $5,058,078 (Base salary of $935,078)

2021: $7,163,022 (Base salary of $916,743)

2020: $6,134,778 (Base salary of $831,251)

2019: $6,323,179 (Base salary of $879,757)

Jon Foster, executive vice president and COO. Mr Foster was appointed COO on Jan. 1, 2023.

2023: $8,699,360 (Base salary of $1,000,000)

2022: $4,148,211 (Base salary of $917,905)

2021: $6,046,102 (Base salary of $899,113)

2020: $8,556,247 (Base salary of $815,264)

2019: $761,079 (Base salary of $864,199)