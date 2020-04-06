Hawaii surgery center collecting PPE for local hospital

Kailua-Kona, Hawaii-based Kona ASC is collecting personal protective equipment for Kona Community Hospital, Big Island Now reports.

The surgery center is accepting surgical and N95 masks, gloves, gowns and other PPE. The center is accepting donations on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The center specializes in gastroenterology and is physician-owned.

