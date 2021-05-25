Former ASCA exec named Biosimilars Council director

Steven Selde, former assistant director of government affairs for the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, was named director of the Association for Accessible Medicines' Biosimilars Council.

This division of AAM educates patients about the safety and effectiveness of biosimilars, according to a May 24 release. Member organizations include manufacturers developing biosimilar products for the U.S. market.

In his role at ASCA, Mr. Selde represented ASCs before both federal agencies and Congress.

Mr. Selde attended Creighton University School of Law in Omaha, Neb., and received his BA from New York City-based Fordham University.