Former ASC chief exec is new chief development officer of Lync Health Partners 

Lync Health Partners, a new Nashville, Tenn.-based ASC development company, named Greg Thompson chief development officer, the company said Nov. 9.

Mr. Thompson was CEO of Southern Orthopedic Associates, a $120 million, 47-provider group operating ASCs in Illinois and Kentucky for the last 18 years.

He also served in leadership roles at Heartland Healthcare in Edwardsville, Ill., and PhyCor of Kentucky in Lexington.

Founded this year, Lync Health Partners specializes in the acquisition, development, growth and management of ASCs.