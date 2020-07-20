Envision sends clinicians to support Arizona hospital

Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare sent critical care physicians and advanced practice providers to Arizona hospitals to support efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

What you should know:

1. Envision sent its providers to a hospital in Tucson through its travel program to support the hospital's 24/7 intensive care units.

2. The company has also done work to assist ICUs in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

3. Finally, Envision expanded its virtual healthcare services in the state and launched a teletriage service. Since mid-March, Envision physicians have conducted more than 22,000 virtual visits in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

