Employee at closed ASC turns to crowdfunding to pay rent

A Florida woman hopes crowdfunding can help her make rent while the ASC where she works is closed, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

The woman — who identifies herself on Twitter as "Elizabeth" — works at an ASC that provides colonoscopy services. The center temporarily closed after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered providers to suspend all nonemergency surgeries due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a March 22 Twitter post, Elizabeth said she has worked at the center for about three months. She requested donations via Cash App, PayPal or Zelle, saying her landlord hasn't made accommodations for rent in light of the pandemic.

"I was really hoping our landlord would be willing to work with us under the circumstances but she isn't at all," the ASC employee wrote. "[The landlord] even said she will be increasing our rent in May. I have applied for unemployment but I have no idea how long that will take."

