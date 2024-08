CEO pay at the largest healthcare companies

David Ricks, CEO of Eli Lilly, one of the largest companies in the U.S. by revenue, earned more than $25 million in 2023, according to a report from Equilar listing CEO pay for the 100 largest companies by revenue.

Here are the 11 healthcare company CEOs that made the list, followed by their total compensation, change in pay year over year and the CEO-to-worker pay ratio.

David Ricks. CEO of Eli Lilly and Company

Total compensation: $25,125,910

Change in pay: 17%

CEO-to-worker pay ratio:168

Richard Gonzalez. CEO of AbbVie

Total compensation:$24,330,355

Change in pay: -6%

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 169

Daniel O'Day. CEO of Gilead Sciences

Total compensation: $22,607,690

Change in pay: 5%

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 110

Joaquin Duato. CEO of Johnson & Johnson

Total compensation: $21,936,740

Change in pay: 67%

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 338

Gail Boudreaux. CEO of Elevance Health

Total compensation: $21,889,039

Change in pay: 5%

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 389

Albert Bourla, PhD. CEO of Pfizer

Total compensation: $21,553,624

Change in pay: -29%

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 291

Joseph Zubretsky. CEO of Molina Healthcare

Total compensation: $21,491,723

Change in pay: -3%

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 273

Samuel Hazen. CEO of HCA Healthcare

Total compensation: $21,315,984

Change in pay: 46%

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 356

David Cordani. CEO of The Cigna Group

Total compensation: $20,966,670

Change in pay: 0%

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 280

Kevin Lobo. CEO of Stryker Corporation

Total compensation: $20,767,847

Change in pay: 12%

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 247

Robert Ford. CEO of Abbott Laboratories

Total compensation: $19,602,891

Change in pay: -9%

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 176