California ASCs fight payment cuts, staffing woes

In California, new regulatory efforts are driving the adoption of alternative payment models, while ASCs are implementing creative solutions to address shortages in key roles like anesthesia providers.

Beth LaBouyer, executive director of California Ambulatory Surgery Association, joined Becker's to discuss workforce trends and payment models.

Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for clarity and length.

Q: Are ASCs in your state adapting to trends like value-based care, bundled payments or alternative payment models? What has been the impact so far?

Beth LaBouyer: The California Office of Healthcare Affordability has set goals for the adoption of alternative payment models and actively monitors progress toward these targets. Additionally, OHCA is responsible for developing standards that promote alignment across existing and future APM arrangements, supporting broader adoption. Currently, APM adoption is more prevalent in the southern part of the state, but ASCs can expect increased participation as health plans collaborate with OHCA to meet a 3% spending target. OHCA is working with health plans, hospitals, and physician organizations to showcase cost-reducing strategies that maintain or improve care quality. This presents a unique opportunity for ASCs to engage with payors, as they have demonstrated their ability to expand access, deliver high-quality care, and achieve significant cost savings.

Q: Are ASCs in your state facing workforce shortages? What strategies are being implemented to address them?

BL: Yes, ASCs face workforce shortages across healthcare roles, particularly for anesthesia providers. ASCs are pursuing a series of strategies to address these shortages including offering stipends to anesthesia providers, optimizing scheduling to maximize efficiency, and implementing team-based approaches to staffing. Additionally, CASA continues to partner with the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses' Perioperative 101 program to train new staff who could work in ASCs. Furthermore, CASA and our member ASCs are actively building partnerships with the veterans’ community to attract new talent to the ASC workforce. These efforts aim to sustain and expand California’s ASC industry while ensuring continued patient access to high-quality, cost-effective surgical care.