Big ASC companies hiring 47 leaders

Three big ASC players are looking to fill nearly 50 leadership positions.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates is looking to hire a CEO at an orthopedic surgery center in La Jolla, Calif., according to a LinkedIn post.

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International is hiring at least 25 administrators nationally.

The Tenet-owned company is looking to fill four administrative positions at ASCs in Colorado and Texas; three in Florida and Virginia; two in Missouri, California and Arizona; and one apiece in Indiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Tennessee.

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is hiring 11 surgery center administrators nationally.

Three positions are available at the company's ASCs in Colorado; two apiece in Nevada and Texas; and one apiece in California, Florida, Kansas and Tennessee.