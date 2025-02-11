ASCs' new 'gold standard'

From outpatient migration to new technology, five ASC leaders joined Becker's to discuss the new "gold standard" for ASC care.

Question: What is the new "gold standard" for ASC care? How are ASCs redefining excellence with aspects such as patient outcomes, efficiency or technology adoption?

Stephanie Conquest, RN. Administrator of Vanderbilt Surgery Center Cool Springs (Franklin, Tenn.): The "gold standard" for ASC care is providing care with exceptional quality while ensuring satisfaction and value to all stakeholders. ASCs are redefining excellence in partnership with accrediting bodies, CMS, ASCA, ASCQR, care teams, providers, patients and payers. Following best practices, streamlining processes, leveraging technology and involving the patient in driving improvements through Outpatient and Ambulatory Surgery CAHPS surveys allow ASCs to continue their long-standing achievements in quality and value-based care.

Jeffrey Flynn. Administrator and COO of Gramercy Surgery Center (New York City): We are performing higher-acuity cases such as spine, joints and bariatric procedures. Because of our ability to provide care in a safe setting, less infection rates and a better patient experience, that should be the gold standard. AI has started to play a role in allowing us to improve efficiency and outcomes.

Andrew Lovewell. CEO of Columbia (Mo.) Orthopaedic Group: The "gold standard" for ASC care has long been established, as ASCs have consistently delivered exceptional outcomes at a lower cost, making them the premier value proposition for both patients and payers. At Columbia Orthopaedic Group, our commitment to high-quality, cost-effective and efficient care has remained steadfast since the day our physicians first opened the surgery center.

Today, many ASCs are redefining excellence by integrating advanced technology and implementing patient engagement software to enhance the overall patient experience. While ASCs have historically been recognized for superior patient outcomes and operational efficiency, those that embrace innovation while maintaining an unwavering focus on quality and efficiency will continue to shape the future of ambulatory surgical care.

Wendy Paolucci. Business Administrator of Palms Wellington Surgical Center (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.): The "gold standard" for ASC care encompasses rigorous accreditation processes, adherence to updated safety protocols and a commitment to continuous quality improvement for the best patient outcomes.

Incorporating comprehensive services, such as the "one-stop-shop" model for outpatient orthopedic care, such as total joint replacement, is a benchmark for excellence in ASC care. This approach focuses on patient centered convenience and enhances the overall patient experience.

Juan Uson. Administrator of the Surgery Center of Wasilla (South Lakes, Alaska): To make patients feel safe. To treat your patients as if they are your own family. Run your ASC as if it is your own.