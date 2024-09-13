ASCs embrace another 'new normal'

ASCs in many regions are facing increased patient volume and demand for care while margins remain tight and staff shortages loom.

Three ASC recently shared how they are adapting to the "new normal" in their markets.

1. Longer hours. ASCs are seeing an increase in demand for care as the aging population grows and more procedures are approved for the outpatient setting. The high demand means ASCs are expanding capacity by staying open longer, adding days or building on additional ORs.

"With volume and access at the forefront, we have reviewed the business hours of operation," said Johnny Russell, director of area operations at Sutter Health in Sacramento. "The ASC world is changing fast and operating Monday through Friday from 0700 to 1500 is a thing of the past. Longer hours have become the new norm to meet the demands."

2. AI and digital technology integration. Artificial intelligence is becoming the standard for operational efficiency and more precise clinical care. While expensive, even small operations need to incorporate the latest technology to stay competitive and deliver the best outcomes. Benjamin Levy, MD, a gastroenterologist at the University of Chicago, expects GI practices will incorporate AI dictation software into their clinics to expedite note writing and become more efficient so they can see more patients in a day.

"ASCs will likely expand the use of AI-driven platforms such as natural language processing softwares to document what physicians see and say during endoscopy procedures in real-time," said Dr. Levy. "Hopefully AI endoscopy softwares will decrease the turnover time between colonoscopy and EGD procedures, enabling gastroenterologists to help more patients at ASCs and hospitals each day."

Dr. Levy also expects more facilities will invest in AI-driven polyp detection software. AI is also becoming more prevalent in orthopedic and spine procedures.

3. Metrics-driven. Sophisticated data analytics are now available for surgery centers and Buffalo Surgery Center in Amherst, N.Y., is beginning to embrace the metrics and key performance indicators to drive a stronger business.

"Transparency around first case on-time starts, average case times and surgeon block utilization will help us plan our surgical block time to a higher degree of accuracy," said Kathleen Regan, RN, BSN, administrator of Buffalo Surgery Center. "In turn, we can capitalize on adding cases for higher daily volumes while also minimizing unnecessary staffing and anesthesia expenses when necessary."