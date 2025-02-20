ASCs' cost crisis: How 'misaligned incentives' are shaping the industry

Rising healthcare costs and restrictive policies are creating significant challenges for ASCs, potentially threatening their ability to provide cost-effective, high-quality care.
Joe Peluso, administrator at Aestique Surgical Center in Greensburg, Pa., joined Becker's to discuss his perspective on the policy changes needed to drive sustainability and improve patient access for ASCs.
Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.
Joe Peluso: Rising healthcare costs are not sustainable, since the burden is felt by patients and businesses every day through higher premiums and out-of-pocket costs. Americans are concerned about being able to pay for healthcare services and the viability of Medicare in the future. Solutions must address the misaligned incentives that are fueling cost growth.
Policymakers must take action, despite lobbying and partisan politics, in at least seven areas to address some of the root causes of rising healthcare costs: We need to focus on what matters most: taking care of patient healthcare needs.
- Ensure patients receive high-quality care delivered at the right place, at the right time, at the right price with a level payment playing field. (ASCs are reimbursed an average of 40% to 50% less compared to hospital outpatient departments.)
- Enhance patient access to lower cost prescription drugs by the federal government negotiating lower drug prices with pharmaceutical companies, addressing the length of a drug's exclusivity period and manufacturers gaming of pricing for top-selling drugs and blocking generics and biosimilars from entering the market, in addition to the FDA providing a timely approval process for new drugs.
- Disenfranchise integrated healthcare delivery systems that monopolize the marketplace representing a conflict of interest by being both a payer and provider network that results in gaming the system by eliminating site-neutral community healthcare competition and keeping prices high and limiting accessibility.
- Eliminate healthcare noncompete agreements that will encourage more independent physician practices to provide patient-centric care. Seventy percent of physician practices are owned by hospitals and health systems that bill hospital outpatient rates for the same services billed at two to three times higher rates than the rate billed by an independent physician office, which also often result in decreased quality of care.
- Remove barriers to the appropriate use of telehealth services that will provide better patient access to underserved areas and medical specialists.
- Address increased regulations that limit or restrict competition and cost containment tools such as barriers to interstate insurance, network management designs that restrict providers, benefit designs that restrict any willing provider.
- Healthcare policy that provides reimbursement for pursuing community-based health and wellness initiatives coordinated across a continuum of care versus only episodic care.