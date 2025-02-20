ASCs' cost crisis: How 'misaligned incentives' are shaping the industry

Rising healthcare costs and restrictive policies are creating significant challenges for ASCs, potentially threatening their ability to provide cost-effective, high-quality care.

Joe Peluso, administrator at Aestique Surgical Center in Greensburg, Pa., joined Becker's to discuss his perspective on the policy changes needed to drive sustainability and improve patient access for ASCs.

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Joe Peluso: Rising healthcare costs are not sustainable, since the burden is felt by patients and businesses every day through higher premiums and out-of-pocket costs. Americans are concerned about being able to pay for healthcare services and the viability of Medicare in the future. Solutions must address the misaligned incentives that are fueling cost growth.

Policymakers must take action, despite lobbying and partisan politics, in at least seven areas to address some of the root causes of rising healthcare costs: We need to focus on what matters most: taking care of patient healthcare needs.