ASCs' bright future

From cost savings to surgical advancements, seven ASC leaders joined Becker's to discuss what's hopeful for the future of ASCs.

Question: What makes you hopeful for the future of ASCs? Why?

Editor's note: These responses were edited lightly for clarity and length.

Shakeel Ahmed, MD. CEO of Atlas Surgical Group (St. Louis): Our biggest strength is our growing role in providing high-quality, cost-effective healthcare. ASCs offer convenience to patients, quicker recovery times and 3 to 4 times lower costs compared to traditional hospitals, making us increasingly attractive. It is difficult to deny the cost savings of outpatient centers. In addition, I have seen advancements in surgical technology and the rise of minimally invasive procedures over my last twenty years in the field that can be safely performed in ASCs, and I see a continuous expansion in the types of surgeries that can be safely performed here. More and more CPT codes continue to be added to our list. Plus, remember the political climate in medicine. There is a shift toward value-based care that favors us significantly over our more expensive counterparts. You can’t fool all the people all the time. The performance of procedures like simple screening colonoscopies in hospitals is a prime example of abuse of power. These healthcare wastes are well in the eyes of regulators and policy makers, and the paradigm will continue to shift in favor of ASCs

Jitander Dudee, MD. Ophthalmologist at Medical Vision Institute (Lexington, Ky.): My enthusiasm for the future success of ASCs the U.S. is based on these factors:

Cost efficiency: ASCs typically offer lower-cost procedures compared to hospitals, which appeals to patients and payers alike.

Patient preferences: There is a growing preference for outpatient procedures due to convenience, shorter recovery times and the ability to return home the same day.

Technological advancements: Innovations in surgical techniques and anesthesia have made outpatient surgeries safer and more effective, expanding the range of procedures that can be performed in ASCs.

Regulatory support: Government policies and regulations are increasingly favorable toward ASCs, promoting their growth and integration into the healthcare system.

Increased focus on value-based care: The shift toward value-based care models incentivizes the use of ASCs, which can demonstrate better outcomes at lower costs.

Aging population: As the population ages, the demand for surgical procedures, particularly outpatient ones, is likely to increase.

Expansion of services: Many ASCs are diversifying their offerings to include a wider range of specialties, enhancing their appeal to patients and insurers.

Payer recognition: Insurers are increasingly recognizing the value of ASCs, often providing better reimbursement rates compared to hospital outpatient departments.

Quality of care: ASCs often achieve high patient satisfaction and safety ratings, bolstering their reputation in the healthcare market.

Bruce Feldman. Administrator of Eastern Orange Ambulatory Surgery Center (Cornwall, N.Y.): The continued migration of procedures from the hospital setting to the outpatient arena. Medicare continues to add more procedures each year to the ASC approved procedure list. Additionally, patients and physicians desire more cost-effective and higher quality of care.

Michael Foldes. Sales Consultant for MFI Electronics/Medical (Endwell, N.Y.): ASCs allow management to focus on various areas of healthcare without trying to be all things to all patients. [They] reduce duplication of services and allow for more convenient local and regional offices with lower building costs and overhead.

Leslie Jebson. Administrator, The Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Network at Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.): Ongoing advancements and innovations in surgical procedure techniques, anesthetic and pain management options, and in next-generation devices and related equipment make for an exciting time in healthcare delivery. The future of quality and affordable healthcare services resides in the ability to provide low-cost, high-quality ambulatory care — whether it be through outpatient clinics or surgical centers.

Jennifer Robinson, RN. Director of the Center for Special Surgery (Norfolk, Va.): Competitive choice makes me hopeful for the future of ASCs. With the additional approved procedures being added to ASCs, patients now have better opportunities to decide where they want to go for their elective procedures. Typically, ASCs are preferred to hospital-based settings due to a multitude of factors including their size and ease of use. Patients and their families don't want to navigate difficult, large healthcare centers and love an in-and-out setting. I believe the way ASCs are set up, this gives them a significant advantage, coupled with high quality, makes them a recipe for success as we navigate forward.

Mitchell Schwarzbach. Healthcare Consultant and Former ASC Director (Bellevue, Colo.): Larger ASCs (more than four operating rooms), due to higher volume of the same types of cases (e.g., total knees), specializing in ongoing standardization of best practices using evidence based care for surgeries. When staff and providers do the same thing over and over again, not only do they get really good at it, but it maximizes great patient outcomes.