ASCs are still an emerging market, says admin

The ASC market across the U.S. has grown rapidly in the past two decades.

Colleen Ramirez, RN, chief administration officer of the Bone and Joint Surgery Center of Novi (Mich.), joined "Becker's ASC Review Podcast" to talk about what the next few years could look like.

Note: This is an edited excerpt. Listen to the full podcast episode here.

Question: Looking ahead, what does the ASC industry look like five years from now?

Colleen Ramirez: What will be different? I think the push to bring more cases will only increase. Expansion of the approved cases list and the level of complexity of the patients will increase. Patients with more comorbidities will be coming in. ASCs will continue to be the most cost effective and efficient way to provide surgical care, which will of course further push the expansion.

I think the ASC market is still an emerging market with continued evolution. We have proven quality care, excellent patient outcomes, and I think the next five years will be defined by new service lines such as cardiology and vascular. These service lines emerging in the ASC market will greatly improve access and cost containment for patients and insurers.

So what will be the same? I know we'll continue to have excellent surgical outcomes and high patient satisfaction scores.