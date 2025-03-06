ASCs' accountability advantage over 'faceless' hospitals 

ASCs and hospitals both serve vital roles in the healthcare system, but their approaches to operations, accountability and patient experience often differ drastically.

Jeffrey Flynn, administrator of Gramercy Surgery Center in New York City and president of the New York State Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers, spoke with Becker’s about the contrasts between ASCs and hospitals, particularly in their approach to accountability and patient care.

While hospitals function as large bureaucratic institutions, ASCs are typically independent businesses with a more direct, personal approach to problem-solving, he said. This difference in structure impacts not only patient care but also workforce dynamics.

For Mr. Flynn, running an ASC means taking direct ownership of challenges.

"We started [our ASC] — it's my business, and I want to make sure that problems stop with me," he said. "I don’t care who did what in the organization; it’s my responsibility. But it’s also that there isn’t that in hospitals. They’ll often push it off to somebody else."

This culture of accountability extends to daily operations. In ASCs, administrators and staff work closely with physicians to optimize efficiency, particularly in scheduling. Unlike hospitals, where departmental miscommunication can often cause delays and finger-pointing, ASCs emphasize direct engagement and swift resolution.

"If something gets messed up timing-wise, or whatever else, I encourage physicians to point to us," he said. "We’ll have somebody walk over to the patient and apologize. There's more of a bond in the office suddenly."

By contrast, hospital interactions can sometimes feel impersonal and adversarial.

"Hospitals just push back and forth," he said. This inefficiency not only frustrates physicians and staff but also adds unnecessary stress for patients navigating an already complex system.