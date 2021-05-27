ASCA honors late board member with Lifetime Achievement Award

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association recently awarded Ann Shimek, RN, its 2021 Nap Gary Legacy Award for Lifetime Achievement, according to a May 21 news release.

Ms. Shimek was a former ASCA board member and the executive director of ASC Quality Collaboration. She died at the age of 54 on Nov. 25, 2020, while traveling with family.

Ms. Shimek's healthcare career spanned more than 30 years, including her most recent position as senior vice president and chief clinical officer at Surgery Partners.

The award was given to Ms. Shimek for her contributions to the ASC community and dedication to ambulatory surgery.