ASC ownership opportunity key to attracting physicians

John Ryan, CEO of OrthoIndy in Indianapolis, joined Becker's to discuss how ASCs can attract physicians.

Question: How can ASCs attract physicians?

John Ryan: There are two primary things that make ASCs attractive to a physician. First, the ASC has to be a high-quality facility that operates efficiently. ASCs must think of the physician as its customer…if it runs smoothly and allows for quick case turnover, that will speak volumes in causing the ASC to be a desirable destination for the physician to perform procedures. Aside from the higher professional fee revenue that an efficiently run ASC will facilitate, one cannot forget that patient experience is at the core of repeat patient business and patient word-of-mouth, and patient experience is not just about the care of the physician, but instead the entire experience from entering the facility until departure. Second, the other quality that makes ASCs attractive to physicians is the opportunity for ownership. Physicians are increasingly experiencing the downward pressures on their professional fees, so opportunities for ancillary income through ASC ownership is an attractive counterbalance that can be quite rewarding.