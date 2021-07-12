ASC nurse awarded by Maryland health system

Easton-based University of Maryland Shore Regional Health named ASC nurse Emily Uyttewaal, RN, its 2021 nurse of the year, local NBC affiliate KVPI reported July 10.

Ms. Uyttewaal works for UM SRH Ambulatory Surgery Center in Easton and was selected among 28 nominated nurses.

“Emily epitomizes the mission and values of Shore Regional Health," Brandi Covey, nurse manager at UM SRH Surgery Centers, told KVPI. "Whatever she is doing, she always exudes excellence, unceasingly upholding herself to the highest standards of patient care."