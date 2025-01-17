ASC leadership moves shifting the industry in 2025

Two ASC companies have made major leadership transitions since Jan. 1:

- Surgery Partners added the appointment of Laura Forese, MD, to its board of directors, effective January 10, 2025. With this addition, the board now comprises 11 members.

Dr. Forese, an orthopedic surgeon, brings over four decades of healthcare leadership experience. Most recently, she served as the executive vice president and COO for NewYork-Presbyterian in New York City, where she also held other senior executive roles.

"Surgery Partners is incredibly well-positioned to support surgeons in establishing high quality, exceptional value ambulatory surgical centers while providing meaningful savings for patients and payors," Dr. Forese said in a release. "As an orthopedic surgeon and healthcare executive, Surgery Partners is a perfect match with my areas of interest and my desire to positively impact our healthcare system."

- Caitlin Zulla has been named CEO of US Radiology Specialists. Previously, Ms. Zulla led Optum Health East, overseeing healthcare delivery across 10 states, and served as CEO of SCA Health, where she held various leadership roles.

"US Radiology has solidified its position as a national leader in outpatient imaging, completing over 8 million studies annually across 180 imaging centers in 13 states," she said in the release. "I'm excited to build on this strong foundation, collaborating with our talented team and health system joint venture partners to advance our mission to make the best of radiology better to improve lives for the patients we serve."