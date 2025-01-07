Former Optum Health East, SCA CEO to lead US Radiology Specialists

Caitlin Zulla, who previously led Optum Health East and SCA Health, was named CEO of US Radiology Specialists, according to a Jan. 7 news release.

Ms. Zulla succeeds Lee Cooper at US Radiology, and Mr. Cooper will return to his role as board chair.

Ms. Zulla last worked at Optum Health East where she oversaw healthcare delivery across 10 states. Before that she was CEO of SCA Health and also held other leadership roles within the company.

"US Radiology has solidified its position as a national leader in outpatient imaging, completing over 8 million studies annually across 180 imaging centers in 13 states," she said in the release. "I'm excited to build on this strong foundation, collaborating with our talented team and health system joint venture partners to advance our mission to make the best of radiology better to improve lives for the patients we serve."