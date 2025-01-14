Surgery Partners names Dr. Laura Forese to board of directors

Surgery Partners added Laura Forese, MD, to its board of directors, according to a Jan. 13 news release.

Dr. Forese's appointment went into effect Jan. 10, and Surgery Partners now has 11 members on the board.

Dr. Forese, an orthopedic surgeon, has more than 40 years of experience in healthcare leadership and was most recently executive vice president and COO for NewYork-Presbyterian in New York City. She also held other executive management positions within the health system.

She earned her medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons in New York City and a master's degree in health services management from the Columbia School of Public Health.

"Surgery Partners is incredibly well-positioned to support surgeons in establishing high quality, exceptional value ambulatory surgical centers while providing meaningful savings for patients and payors," Dr. Forese said in the release. "As an orthopedic surgeon and healthcare executive, Surgery Partners is a perfect match with my areas of interest and my desire to positively impact our healthcare system."