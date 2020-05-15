ASC industry leaders on agility, safety as surgeries resume — 3 key quotes

ASCs must move quickly and safely when chipping away at large backlogs of elective procedures, according to industry group leaders who spoke to ASC Focus.

Three key quotes on how elective surgeries are resuming in their respective states:

Chris Skagen. Executive director of the Colorado Ambulatory Surgery Center Association and the Oregon Ambulatory Surgery Center Association. "This has been a long and challenging road, and it appears that we may be facing continued regulations that change frequently going forward. ASCs will have to have resiliency and mobility.

"I have heard of a facility that has 2,000 cases in backlog and 150 are being added every day. That shows a substantial need for resuming cases. Once we get over the initial hump of the backlog, we may see a lower volume of referrals coming from physicians. All systems will have to ramp up as we see restrictions being eased up."

Tammy Burnett. President of the Mississippi Ambulatory Surgery Center Association. "Other than screening visitors and wearing masks at all times, much of [the reopening protocols] are already covered in what we do. The testing is confusing for many and not especially helpful. Thankfully, we do not expect to do a lot of testing if we are properly screening and our surgeons are diligent in their clinical evaluations."

Cindy Bishop. Executive director of the Louisiana Ambulatory Surgery Center Association. "[State guidelines] want us to evaluate all patients with a screening instrument or test, if available; have at least five days of personal protective equipment in store; have an area hospital with ICU capacity in case we need to transfer; perform cases that are time-sensitive; ensure that we have adequate staff, including surgical, support, recovery and nursing; follow up with patients in 10 to 14 days regarding COVID-19 symptoms; follow CMS guidelines that came out on April 19; and continue to postpone any procedure in which a delay would not adversely affect the patient."

Click here to access the full article from ASC Focus.

