Administrator of the Week: Katie Carlson

Katie Carlson, RN, administrator of Rush SurgiCenter in Chicago, is Becker's ASC Administrator of the Week.

Ms. Carlson has more than 10 years of experience in operations management, data analysis and strategic planning and has served as administrator of Rush SurgiCenter for more than four years. Previously, she served as administrator of USPI's Chicago location, according to her LinkedIn page.

She has spoken with Becker's about her best practices for recruiting physician talent amid competition with hospitals.