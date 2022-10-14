Administrator of the week: Jackie McLaughlin, a multirole ASC professional

Jackie McLaughlin, BSN, RN, administrator of the Northwoods Surgery Center in Woodruff, Wis., is Becker's administrator of the week.

Ms. McLaughlin has served as administrator of Northwoods Surgery Center, a multispecialty surgery center in a rural community, for five years. She is a registered nurse and earned a bachelor's in nursing science from Aspen University in Phoenix.

Ms. McLaughlin has shared insight with Becker's on critical issues within ASCs, including a look into her team's accomplishments and how she plans to tackle the healthcare professional staffing shortage.