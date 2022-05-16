A California ASCs' secret to success

For the Central California Endoscopy Center in Fresno, success hinges on a close-knit staff.

Cindy Vasquez, RN, administrator of Central California Endoscopy Center in Fresno, spoke with Becker's about how her staff's satisfaction and culture give her hope for the future of ASCs.

Editor's note: This interview was edited lightly for clarity and brevity.

Question: What signs point to a bright future for ASCs?

Cindy Vasquez: There are a couple of points that quickly come to mind when I think of ASC success — the first is staff satisfaction. When I observe my team's interactions and the unified culture that they have built, I know our center has a very bright future. This month we will be celebrating 20 years of patient care for the center, and the last two years have proven that a unified staff with a common goal can overcome any set of hurdles. The second is an engaged team of physicians. Our center has 18 physicians who take pride in calling this ASC their home. They are invested in the success of the center as much as any of the administrative team. Being engaged in meetings and offering suggestions to improve processes make for ASC success.

Q: What is ASCs' biggest enemy in providing patient care?

CV: Appropriate and frequent communication with the patient and family members has been our greatest challenge in recent years. Prior to COVID-19, family members were asked to remain in the center throughout the patient's visit in order to ensure that communication was had with the patient and family members every step of the way. Not allowing for the family members to be at the bedside made for increased patient anxieties, suboptimal communication with family members and instructions less understood. Text messaging helps with those that are tech savvy, but there is still a population that requires more direct communication. Unfortunately, they are often not available to communicate with. We look forward to bringing our family members back into the center soon.