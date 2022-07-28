8 ways to retain top employees amid the 'Great Resignation'

The U.S. job market is in the middle of the "Great Resignation," with companies losing employees faster than they can hire them. Companies are scrambling to acquire top talent, and they are struggling to keep the talent that they have.

In a July 27 article,Psychology Today cites eight ways to retain top talent in the workforce:

1. Formal training: Invite employees to conferences, professional events and activities to create hands-on training and learning experiences.

2. Technical experience: Give employees real opportunities in the field to create exposure and develop skills.

3. Shadowing: Let employees watch other employees in action.

4. Stretch experiences: Get employees the chance to work in different sectors.

5. Career counseling: Give advice and counseling to employees.

6. Community involvement: Engage employees with the outside community.

7. Opportunities for innovation: Allow employees access to projects.



8. Role models: Cultivate role models within the workplace.