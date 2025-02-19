8 trends shaping the future of ASCs

ASCs are at the forefront of a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, driven by shifts in care delivery models, workforce challenges and technological advancements.
Joe Peluso, administrator at Aestique Surgical Center in Greensburg, Pa., joined Becker's to discuss the healthcare trends ASCs need to know to be prepared for growth.
Joe Peluso: ASCs prepared to embrace transformative changes will be better positioned for growth.
Eight trends affecting ASC healthcare:
- Shift away from traditional inpatient models toward more patient centric outpatient accessible, high-quality care with reduced operational costs and the ability to improve efficiencies.
- Ability to personalize the healthcare treatment landscape.
- Ability to streamline processes, improve outcomes and provide an exceptional patient experience.
- Engage emerging innovative technologies: AI, robotics, automated medical devices, wearables and implantables.
- Foster a workplace/work force culture that supports work life balance to address employee satisfaction.
- Encourage better health management and preventative care (wellness).
- Engage in collaborative and partnership approaches.
- Proactively advocate for a site neutral payment system for outpatient surgical care.