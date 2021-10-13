8 fast facts on Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America exec team

The Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America operates more than 70 surgery centers in 17 states. Here are eight fast facts on two of its top executives:

Luke Lambert. CEO

Mr. Lambert joined ASCOA in 1997 as its CFO. Five years later, he was named CEO, a role he's held for 19 years.

Mr. Lambert previously worked for brokerage company Smith Barney, which was rebranded in September 2012 as Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Before his time with Smith Barney, he worked for New York City-based Booz, Allen & Hamilton, a technology consulting firm, and London-based Ernst & Young, an accounting firm.

Mr. Lambert is a graduate of Harvard College in Boston, where he studied economics, and he obtained his MBA from Columbia University in New York City.

Monica Ziegler, MSN. COO