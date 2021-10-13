8 fast facts on Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America exec team

Listen
The Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America operates more than 70 surgery centers in 17 states. Here are eight fast facts on two of its top executives:
Luke Lambert. CEO
- Mr. Lambert joined ASCOA in 1997 as its CFO. Five years later, he was named CEO, a role he's held for 19 years.
- Mr. Lambert previously worked for brokerage company Smith Barney, which was rebranded in September 2012 as Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.
- Before his time with Smith Barney, he worked for New York City-based Booz, Allen & Hamilton, a technology consulting firm, and London-based Ernst & Young, an accounting firm.
- Mr. Lambert is a graduate of Harvard College in Boston, where he studied economics, and he obtained his MBA from Columbia University in New York City.
Monica Ziegler, MSN. COO
- Ms. Ziegler was named to her current role with ASCOA in September 2021.
- Ms. Ziegler served for more than 10 years with the Pennsylvania State ASC Association in executive roles.
- Ms. Ziegler earned her bachelor's degree in nursing from Bloomsburg (Pa.) University and her master's degree in nursing from Villanova (Pa.) University
- She was CASC certified in 2008.