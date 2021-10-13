8 fast facts on Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America exec team

Marcus Robertson -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

The Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America operates more than 70 surgery centers in 17 states. Here are eight fast facts on two of its top executives:

Luke Lambert. CEO

  • Mr. Lambert joined ASCOA in 1997 as its CFO. Five years later, he was named CEO, a role he's held for 19 years. 
  • Mr. Lambert previously worked for brokerage company Smith Barney, which was rebranded in September 2012 as Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.
  • Before his time with Smith Barney, he worked for New York City-based Booz, Allen & Hamilton, a technology consulting firm, and London-based Ernst & Young, an accounting firm.
  • Mr. Lambert is a graduate of Harvard College in Boston, where he studied economics, and he obtained his MBA from Columbia University in New York City.

Monica Ziegler, MSN. COO

  • Ms. Ziegler was named to her current role with ASCOA in September 2021.
  • Ms. Ziegler served for more than 10 years with the Pennsylvania State ASC Association in executive roles. 
  • Ms. Ziegler earned her bachelor's degree in nursing from Bloomsburg (Pa.) University and her master's degree in nursing from Villanova (Pa.) University
  • She was CASC certified in 2008.   

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast