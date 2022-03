67 ASCs hiring administrators

Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International is hiring at least 33 administrators nationally.

Here's a roundup of ASCs hiring administrators, using LinkedIn's Job Search tool and Indeed.

This is not a comprehensive list. If you'd like to add a job listing, please contact pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners is hiring an administrator for:

An unspecified center in Oxford, Miss. Learn more.

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is hiring administrators for:

3. USPI is hiring administrators for:

4. Healthcare recruitment company Clinical Management Consultants is seeking administrators for:

5. Deerfiel, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates is seeking administrators for Mohawk Surgery Center in Minneola, Fla. Learn more.

6. Surgery Center at Aventura (Fla.) is hiring an ASC administrator. Learn more.

7. Infirmary Health is hiring an ASC administrator in Daphne, Ala. Learn more.

8. The Florida Specialty Surgery Center is hiring an administrator in St. Petersburg, Fla. Learn more.

9. Aventura Plastic Surgery is hiring an administrator in Miami. Learn more.

10. Rocky Mountain Plastic Surgery is hiring an administrator in Englewood, Colo. Learn more.

11. North Hills Surgery Center is hiring an administrator in Fayetteville, Ark. Learn more.

12. Intermountain Healthcare is hiring an ASC administrator in St. George, Utah. Learn more.

13. Novant Health is hiring an ASC administrator in Salisbury, N.C. Learn more.

14. Crestview Hills (Ky.) Surgery Center is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

15. Bonita Springs (Fla.) Ambulatory Surgery Center is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

16. Oklahoma Arthritis Center is hiring an administrator in Edmond. Learn more.

17. Spectrum Vision Partners is hiring an administrator in Astoria, N.Y. Learn more.