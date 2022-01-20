65 ASCs hiring administrators

Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International is hiring at least 25 administrators nationally.

Here's a roundup of ASCs hiring administrators, using LinkedIn's Job Search tool and Indeed.

This is not a comprehensive list. If you'd like to add a job listing, please contact pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg is hiring administrators for:

North Metro Surgery Center in Blaine, Minn. Learn more.

Physicians’ Eye Surgery Center in Charleston, S.C. Learn more.

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is hiring administrators for:

3. USPI is hiring administrators for:

4. Healthcare recruitment company Clinical Management Consultants is seeking administrators for:

5. DxTx Pain and Spine is hiring an administrator for an ASC in South Bend, Ind. Learn more.

6. ValueHealth is hiring an administrator in Warminster, Pa. Learn more.

7. Sight360 is hiring an administrator for an ophthalmology ASC in St. Petersburg, Fla. Learn more.

8. Cambay Healthcare is hiring an administrator for the Surgery Center at Aventura (Fla.) Learn more.

9. Intermountain Healthcare is hiring an ASC administrator in St. George, Utah. Learn more.

10. B.E. Smith is hiring an administrator for an unspecified ASC in Suffolk, Va. Learn more.

11. College Heights Endoscopy Center is hiring an administrator in Allentown, Pa. Learn more.

12. Premier Health Associates is hiring an administrator in Sparta, N.J. Learn more.

13. Sapphire Health Group is hiring an administrator in Chicago. Learn more.

14. Constitution Surgery Alliance is hiring an administrator in Boston. Learn more.

15. Athena Medical Group is hiring an administrator in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Learn more.

16. Surgery Center of Florida is hiring an administrator in Wesley Chapel, Fla. Learn more.

17. MedHQ is hiring an administrator in Franklin, Tenn. Learn more.

18. An unspecified center in Sewell, N.J., is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

19. Oxford (Miss.) Surgery Center is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

20. An unspecified center in Gallatin, Tenn., is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

21. An unspecified center in Holly Springs, N.C., is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

22. Cypress ASC in Tampa, Fla., is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

23. Wills Eye Hospital is hiring an administrator in Philadelphia. Learn more.

24. Spine Institute of Central Florida is hiring an administrator in Lakeland. Learn more.

25. Oklahoma Arthritis Center in Edmond is hiring an administrator. Learn more.