65 ASCs hiring administrators

Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International is hiring at least 25 administrators nationally.
Here's a roundup of ASCs hiring administrators, using LinkedIn's Job Search tool and Indeed.
This is not a comprehensive list. If you'd like to add a job listing, please contact pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.
1. Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg is hiring administrators for:
- North Metro Surgery Center in Blaine, Minn. Learn more.
- Physicians’ Eye Surgery Center in Charleston, S.C. Learn more.
2. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is hiring administrators for:
- Mid-America Surgery Institute in Overland Park, Kan. Learn more.
- Surgery Center of Aventura (Fla.) Learn more.
- Red Rock Surgery Center in Golden, Colo. Learn more.
- Clarksville (Tenn.) Surgicenter Learn more.
- Las Vegas Sahara. Learn more.
- Ridge View Endoscopy in Lone Tree, Colo. Learn more.
- Rose Surgical Center in Denver Colo. Learn more.
- Physicians Pavilion Surgery Center in Smyrna, Tenn. Learn more.
- An unspecified center in Nashville, Tenn. Learn more.
3. USPI is hiring administrators for:
- Peak Gastroenterology Ambulatory Surgery Center in Lone Tree, Colo. Learn more.
- Terre Haute (Ind.) Surgical Center Learn more.
- Surgery Center of Columbia (Mo.) Learn more.
- Manchester Surgery Center in Des Peres, Mo. Learn more
- South Denver Surgery Center in Littleton, Colo. Learn more.
- United Pacific Surgery Center in Tarzana, Calif. Learn more.
- Lebanon (Texas) Surgery Center Learn more.
- Mary Immaculate Ambulatory Surgery Center in Newport News, Va. Learn more.
- Piedmont Surgical Center in Greensboro, N.C. Learn more.
- White Fence Surgery Center in New Albany, Ohio Learn more.
- Flatirons Surgery Center in Louisville, Colo. Learn more.
- Gardendale (Ala.) Surgery Center Learn more.
- The Tresanti Surgical Center in San Ramon, Calif. Learn more.
- Surgery Center of Fort Lauderdale in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. Learn more.
- Doctor’s United Surgery Center in Houston Learn more.
- Chandler (Ariz.) Endoscopy Center Learn more.
- Berkshire Eye Surgery Center in Wyomissing, Pa. Learn more.
- Advanced Bethesda (Md.) Surgery Center Learn more.
- Patient Partners Surgery Center in Gallatin, Tenn. Learn more.
- Prince William Surgery Center in Manassas, Va. Learn more.
- Surgi-Center of Central Virginia in Fredericksburg Learn more.
- Baylor Scott & White Surgicare at Plano (Texas). Learn more.
- North Denver Musculoskeletal Surgery Center & Recovery Care Center in Westminster, Colo. Learn more.
- SurgCenter of Deer Valley in Phoenix Learn more
- Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Fort Worth (Texas). Learn more.
4. Healthcare recruitment company Clinical Management Consultants is seeking administrators for:
- An unspecified center in Medford, Ore. Learn more.
- An unspecified center in San Francisco. Learn more.
- An unspecified center in Eugene, Ore. Learn more.
- An unspecified center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Learn more.
- An unspecified center in Happy Valley, Ore. Learn more.
- An unspecified center in Elk River, Minn. Learn more.
- An unspecified center in Von Ormy, Texas. Learn more.
- An unspecified center in Richardson Texas. Learn more.
5. DxTx Pain and Spine is hiring an administrator for an ASC in South Bend, Ind. Learn more.
6. ValueHealth is hiring an administrator in Warminster, Pa. Learn more.
7. Sight360 is hiring an administrator for an ophthalmology ASC in St. Petersburg, Fla. Learn more.
8. Cambay Healthcare is hiring an administrator for the Surgery Center at Aventura (Fla.) Learn more.
9. Intermountain Healthcare is hiring an ASC administrator in St. George, Utah. Learn more.
10. B.E. Smith is hiring an administrator for an unspecified ASC in Suffolk, Va. Learn more.
11. College Heights Endoscopy Center is hiring an administrator in Allentown, Pa. Learn more.
12. Premier Health Associates is hiring an administrator in Sparta, N.J. Learn more.
13. Sapphire Health Group is hiring an administrator in Chicago. Learn more.
14. Constitution Surgery Alliance is hiring an administrator in Boston. Learn more.
15. Athena Medical Group is hiring an administrator in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Learn more.
16. Surgery Center of Florida is hiring an administrator in Wesley Chapel, Fla. Learn more.
17. MedHQ is hiring an administrator in Franklin, Tenn. Learn more.
18. An unspecified center in Sewell, N.J., is hiring an administrator. Learn more.
19. Oxford (Miss.) Surgery Center is hiring an administrator. Learn more.
20. An unspecified center in Gallatin, Tenn., is hiring an administrator. Learn more.
21. An unspecified center in Holly Springs, N.C., is hiring an administrator. Learn more.
22. Cypress ASC in Tampa, Fla., is hiring an administrator. Learn more.
23. Wills Eye Hospital is hiring an administrator in Philadelphia. Learn more.
24. Spine Institute of Central Florida is hiring an administrator in Lakeland. Learn more.
25. Oklahoma Arthritis Center in Edmond is hiring an administrator. Learn more.