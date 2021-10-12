6 notes on Boston Scientific's head of endoscopy

Listen
Medical device company Boston Scientific grossed nearly $10 billion in total revenue in 2020, according to the company's annual report.
Here are six notes on its president of endoscopy, David Pierce:
- Mr. Pierce was named Boston Scientific's president of endoscopy in February 2020.
- Before that, Mr. Pierce served as the president of urology and pelvic health at Boston Scientific beginning in July 2016.
- He has been with Boston Scientific since 1991, when he joined as a territory manager.
- Before his time with Boston Scientific, Mr. Pierce was a senior sales representative for Airborne Express.
- He also served as a captain in the U.S. Army and today is the executive sponsor of Boston Scientific's Veterans and Employees Together in Service employee resource group, which primarily provides support and gratitude for active duty veteran employees and their families.
- Mr. Pierce earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Norwich University and his master's degree in business administration from Boston University.