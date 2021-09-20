6 fast facts on Regent Surgical Health CEO Chris Bishop

Listen
Chris Bishop was named the CEO of Westchester, Ill.-based Regent Surgical Health in 2016 after previously serving as president.
Here are six things to know about Mr. Bishop:
- Prior to joining Regent, he served for nearly six years as partner and senior vice president at Nashville, Tenn.-based Blue Chip Surgical Center Partners.
- Mr. Bishop serves on the board of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Cul2vate, a nonprofit food and farming organization.
- Before his time with Blue Chip, he served for four years as vice president of acquisitions and business development at Hanover, Mass.-based Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America.
- Mr. Bishop has worked with healthcare leaders for 25 years.
- From April 2000 to November 2002, he worked for Birmingham, Ala.-based HealthSouth Corp. as assistant vice president of strategic alliances.
- Mr. Bishop graduated with a bachelor's degree in biology and chemistry from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.