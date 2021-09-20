6 fast facts on Regent Surgical Health CEO Chris Bishop

Marcus Robertson - Updated   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Chris Bishop was named the CEO of Westchester, Ill.-based Regent Surgical Health in 2016 after previously serving as president.

Here are six things to know about Mr. Bishop:

  1. Prior to joining Regent, he served for nearly six years as partner and senior vice president at Nashville, Tenn.-based Blue Chip Surgical Center Partners.
  2. Mr. Bishop serves on the board of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Cul2vate, a nonprofit food and farming organization.
  3. Before his time with Blue Chip, he served for four years as vice president of acquisitions and business development at Hanover, Mass.-based Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America. 
  4. Mr. Bishop has worked with healthcare leaders for 25 years.
  5. From April 2000 to November 2002, he worked for Birmingham, Ala.-based HealthSouth Corp. as assistant vice president of strategic alliances.
  6. Mr. Bishop graduated with a bachelor's degree in biology and chemistry from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast