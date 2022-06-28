5 top-paying states for healthcare managers

California is the top-paying state for healthcare executive and senior managers, according to the 2022 Medical Group Management Associations' "Management and Staff Compensation" report.

The report, which includes Washington, D.C., compiles data from more than 142,660 management and staff positions from more than 3,400 organizations.

Here are the highest paying states for healthcare management positions:

Executive management:

California North Carolina Texas New York Massachusetts

Senior management:

California Washington Texas Massachusetts New York

General management: