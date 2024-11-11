5 things to know about Trump's new chief of staff 

President-elect Donald Trump appointed Susie Wiles, his senior campaign adviser, as the next White House chief of staff.

Here are five things to know:

1. This announcement, made on November 7, marks Mr. Trump's first key personnel decision since winning the election to become the 47th president of the United States.

2. In January, Ms. Wiles will become the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff.

3. Ms. Wiles also played significant roles in Mr. Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns.

4. Ms. Wiles has experience in both local and national campaigns. Her work includes leading Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2018 campaign and serving as co-chair of Mitt Romney’s Florida advisory council during his 2012 presidential run, according to Politico.

5. Ms. Wiles also served as a scheduler for former President Ronald Reagan and as an aide to the late Rep. Jack Kemp. She also served as deputy director of operations on the vice presidential campaign for the Bush-Quayle ticket in 1988 and contributed to Rick Scott’s 2010 Florida gubernatorial campaign.